IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IDEX were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEX opened at $235.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

