Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Immersion by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.52. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Immersion Company Profile



Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

