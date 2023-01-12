Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

