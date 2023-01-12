Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 725.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $182.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

