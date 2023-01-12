Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 139,032 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

