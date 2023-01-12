iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS ACWV opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

