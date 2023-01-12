iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

