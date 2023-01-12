iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWO opened at $224.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $221.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.