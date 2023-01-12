iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,022,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000.

ITA opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

