J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.