Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.