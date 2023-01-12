Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,552 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54.

