Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,696 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.5 %

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,365.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

