Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Raymond James by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.