Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 92,712 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,712 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

