Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $354.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $428.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

