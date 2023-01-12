Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

