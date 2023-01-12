Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,882 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.