Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 18,632 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.1 %

ET opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

