Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after buying an additional 664,198 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

