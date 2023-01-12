Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

