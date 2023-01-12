Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,824.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

