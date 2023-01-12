Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

