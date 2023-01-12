Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDT. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBDT opened at $24.86 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.

