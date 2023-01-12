Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

