Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

