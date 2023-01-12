Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

BR opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.