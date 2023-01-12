Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,330,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HP by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,295,000 after buying an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

