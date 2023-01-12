Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.