Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bunge Stock Performance

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $98.46 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

