Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after acquiring an additional 522,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

