Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $131.52 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

