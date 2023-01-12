Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

