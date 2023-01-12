Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.