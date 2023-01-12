Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 272,597.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,075,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073,466 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 258,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

