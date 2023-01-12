Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

