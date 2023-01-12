Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 558,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,878,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

