Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Globus Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 210,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GMED opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

