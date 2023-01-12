Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

