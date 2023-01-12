Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 411,463 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

