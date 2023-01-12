Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,778 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,593 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Foot Locker Stock Performance

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,026 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

