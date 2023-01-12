Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 15,981 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 66,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,449.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 284,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

