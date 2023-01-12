Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.29.

Paycom Software stock opened at $304.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $329.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

