Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $168.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $232.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.