Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,729 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,692,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,609,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

