Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Down 7.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $239.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

