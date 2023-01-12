Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 322,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 144,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,405,000.

IXN stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

