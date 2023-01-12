Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 39 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TYL stock opened at $318.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $509.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

