Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 901 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,998,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

CBOE opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

