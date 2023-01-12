Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 954 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

